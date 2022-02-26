Britain’s William and Kate tweet Ukraine support

Prince William and his wife Catherine arrive at the launch of their Heads Together campaign to eliminate stigma on mental health at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in London May 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Feb 26 — Prince William and his wife Kate today sent a personal message of support to “all of Ukraine’s people” in a rare geopolitical intervention for senior members of Britain’s royal family.

The couple tweeted support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a tweet signed off with their initials.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” they said.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.” —AFP