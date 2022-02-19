Nato, EU chiefs vow ‘high costs’ for Russia if it acts against Ukraine

Army soldier figurines are displayed in front of the Nato logo and Russian flag colours background in this illustration taken February 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 — The heads of Nato and the European Union underlined yesterday that Russia would be dealt severe punishment if it took further military action against Ukraine.

Following a video call with US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Twitter that “that any further aggression from Russia will come at a high cost”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen separately tweeted that “a robust package of sanctions is ready”, while European Council President Charles Michel said “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs in response”.

They made their comments after the video call which also included the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania. — AFP