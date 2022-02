Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement that the probe he sought was needed 'in order to restore the public’s trust'. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Feb 7 — The Israeli police chief today asked the government to set up an external commission of inquiry after a newspaper reported widespread warrantless use of a controversial spyware by his force’s investigators.

Noting that the reported abuse of the Pegasus hacking tool against Israeli public figures predated his appointment, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement that the probe he sought was needed “in order to restore the public’s trust”. — Reuters