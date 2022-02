Russia confirmed 661 deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the authorities said.. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Feb 6 — Russia reported 180,071 Covid-19 cases today, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 661 deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the authorities said. — Reuters