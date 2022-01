New daily cases jumped to 74,692, up from from 67,809 a day earlier. — Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency handout p

MOSCOW, Jan 26 — Russia reported a record daily number of Covid-19 cases today as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 74,692, up from from 67,809 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 657 deaths in the last 24 hours. — Reuters