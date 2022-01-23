South Korea pays Iran’s UN dues with frozen assets

File picture shows then-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEOUL, Jan 23 — South Korea has used US$18 million of frozen Iranian assets to pay Tehran’s dues to the UN, Seoul said tday, in a move to immediately restore the country’s voting rights.

The payment was made Friday in cooperation with the United States and the UN after Iran made an “emergency request” asking South Korea to pay the dues, Seoul’s finance ministry said in a statement.

Iran has more than US$7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen at two South Korean banks due to US sanctions.

“Iran’s voting right at the UN General Assembly is expected to be immediately restored with the payment,” the ministry said.

Tehran’s mission to the UN told AFP the payment had been “completed”.

The Islamic republic was South Korea’s third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions.

The UN cited unpaid dues when it suspended Iran’s voting rights at the General Assembly earlier this month.

Under the UN charter, a member country’s right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the dues it should have paid over the preceding two years.

Iran also lost its vote over unpaid dues last year. It said it could not pay even the minimum amount because of US economic sanctions.

After months of negotiations it was granted an exemption — it was allowed to access money blocked by the US Treasury — and got back its vote in June in time for the election of new members of the Security Council. — AFP