Britain's Prince Andrew will now face a lawsuit over allegations of sexual abuse. — Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Jan 12 — A US judge has rejected a bid by Britain’s Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan was made public today. — Reuters