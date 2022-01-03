Malay Mail

Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says

Monday, 03 Jan 2022 04:45 PM MYT

90 per cent of Britain's over-50 population have received booster jabs. — AFP pic
LONDON, Jan 3 ‚ The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading among over-50s, but data do not suggest further restrictions are needed because of the high uptake of booster jabs by older people, British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said today.

“We’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection,” he told BBC radio. “They are boosted - 90 per cent  of the over 50s are boosted.”

He said the government would assess the situation in England on Wednesday. “There’s nothing in the data at the moment that would make me believe we need to go further.” — Reuters

