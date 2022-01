UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from Jan 10 — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

CAIRO, Jan 1 — The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10, the state news agency WAM reported today, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions. — Reuters