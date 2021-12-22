Trump adviser Flynn sues Jan 6 House committee to block release of phone records

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, US, December 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 ― Michael Flynn, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, yesterday sued the congressional committee investigating the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol in hopes of blocking it from obtaining his phone records.

Flynn alleged in a lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, that a subpoena issued to him by the House of Representatives January 6 Select Committee was too broad in scope and punishes him for constitutionally protected speech he engaged in as a private citizen.

“Without intervention by this Court, General Flynn faces the harm of being irreparably and illegally coerced to produce information and testimony in violation of the law and his constitutional rights,” Flynn said in the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the January 6 Select Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ― Reuters