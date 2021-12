Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — The US Supreme Court today declined to hear a bid by Johnson & Johnson to throw out a lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi over allegations that the company failed to inform residents that its talc-based products increased the risks of developing ovarian cancer.

The justices left in place an April ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court that allowed the lawsuit to move forward. — Reuters