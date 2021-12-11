Taiwan confirms first case of Omicron variant

A medical worker uses a rapid test for Covid-19 on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases in Taipei May 25, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TAIPEI, Dec 11 ― Taiwan's government said today that it had detected the island's first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infection was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine, as is the case for all arrivals into Taiwan.

The traveller was asymptomatic. Ten other people seated in front of and behind the traveller on the incoming flight had been under home quarantine and had all tested negative, the centre said. ― Reuters