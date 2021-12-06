Japan’s tougher virus border controls boost support for PM, poll shows

Support for Fumio Kishida’s government was 62 per cent, up from 56 per cent a month ago, the Yomiuri poll showed, with 89 per cent of respondents taking a positive view of the latest measures. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 6 — Japanese voters’ support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ticked up after his government enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said today.

Japan took some of the world’s strictest steps on November 29 by closing its borders to new foreign entrants for about a month. A day later, it discovered its first Omicron infection in a Namibian diplomat who had arrived on November 28.

The upbeat survey results came despite Thursday’s flip-flop on inbound airline bookings, a ban on which had provoked worry and confusion among citizen looking to return home for year-end holidays. — Reuters