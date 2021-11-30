India’s Bharat Biotech studying if Covaxin shot will work on Omicron

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN at a hospital in New Delhi, India January 16, 2021. ― Reuters file pic

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 — India’s Bharat Biotech said today it was studying if its Covaxin shot would work against variants of coronavirus such as Omicron, after the CEO of drugmaker Moderna warned that existing vaccines would be less effective.

“Covaxin was developed against the original Wuhan variant,” a Bharat Biotech spokesperson told Reuters in a text message, referring to the Chinese city where the virus first emerged.

“It has shown that it can work against other variants, including the Delta variant. We continue to research on new variants.” — Reuters