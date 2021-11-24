WHO: 'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again Covid epicentre

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 'no country is out of the woods' with Covid-19. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GENEVA, Nov 24 — Europe is once again the epicentre of the Covid-19 amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, and "no country is out of the woods", World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today.

Tedros, addressing a news conference, voiced hopes that a consensus can be found at World Trade Organisation ministerial next week for an IP waiver for pandemic vaccines, already supported by more than 100 countries.

He was also encouraged about a 'broad consensus' being reached on an international agreement on preventing pandemics at his agency's separate ministerial next week. — Reuters