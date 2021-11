File photo of a medical worker taking care of a patient at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated, in Moscow, Russia June 11, 2021. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 13 ― Russia today reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,241 from Covid-19 as well as 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Most of Russia’s 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of the week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers. ― Reuters