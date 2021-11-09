France says important to pick up talks with Iran where they were left

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed the importance for Iran to cooperate fully with AIEA. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Nov 9 — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was urgent to resume talks with Iran on the basis of what had been negotiated until June 20, when Iran interrupted the discussions, the Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.

The statement was issued by the spokeswoman of the foreign ministry after Le Drian held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an effort to pick up the stalled international negotiations.

The French minister also stressed the importance for Iran to cooperate fully with the AIEA nuclear organisation, the spokeswoman of the foreign ministry said. — Reuters