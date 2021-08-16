UK plans to evacuate hundreds from Afghanistan each day, says PM’s spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said Britain would continue evacuations so long as it is safe. — Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 16 — Britain will evacuate hundreds of British nationals and eligible Afghan nationals every day, and flights out of Afghanistan will continue for as long as it is safe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said today.

“I’d say at least hundreds every day will be leaving (on) the flights, but obviously this is a fluid situation,” the spokesman said.

Asked how long Britain planned to keep such flights going, he said: “We want to obviously continue to do this as long as we are able to do so and as long as it is safe to do so.”

The government COBR emergency response committee will meet later today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. — Reuters