A migrant worker receives a jab while being injected with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the Covid-19 in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 14 — Russia reported a new record of 819 daily Covid-19 deaths today, bringing the total during the pandemic to 169,683.

The Russian coronavirus task force also said it had confirmed 22,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 6,579,212.

Daily cases in Russia decreased after a peak in July, which authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate. — Reuters