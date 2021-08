Philippines’ Health Secretary Francisco Duque vaccinates a health worker with Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavac on the first day of the Covid-19 inoculation drive in the Philippines, at the Lung Centre of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, March 1,

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MANILA, Aug 14 — The Philippine health ministry today recorded 14,249 new coronavirus cases, the new second-largest daily increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to 1.727 million, while deaths have reached 30,070, after reporting 233 additional casualties.

Active cases, at 98,847, was at a near four-month high, government data showed. — Reuters