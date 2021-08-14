Canada to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees targeted by Taliban

Taliban fighters stand guard at a check point in Farah, Afghanistan August 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Aug 14 ― Canada said yesterday it will take in up to 20,000 Afghan refugees, including women leaders, government workers and others facing threats from the Taliban, as insurgents advanced across the country seizing major cities.

“The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking and Canada will not stand idly by,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference.

The refugees will include “particularly vulnerable” Afghans still in the country or who've already fled to neighbouring states, which in addition to female leaders and government employees also comprises human rights defenders, persecuted minorities and journalists.

Several plane-loads of asylum seekers have already departed with the first one landing Friday in Toronto, Mendicino said.

As the Taliban advances on the capital Kabul, officials said Canadian special forces form part of a contingency plans to airlift Canadian embassy staff, but details were not provided due to the sensitive nature of the security operation.

Earlier yesterday, many countries including Spain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands announced the withdrawal of staff from their respective embassies.

Canada has said it is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan “very closely” and working with its allies on the ground.

“Protecting the Canadian Embassy and our staff is our top priority,” said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

On Twitter, he said that Canada “owes Afghans a debt of gratitude and we will continue our efforts to bring them to safety.” ― AFP