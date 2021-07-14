Hong Kong, Taiwan to be added to England’s green travel list, reports Guardian

The government is expected to publish any changes to its travel rules later today. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 14 — Travellers returning to England from Hong Kong or Taiwan will not have to quarantine as the two countries are due to be moved into the so-called Covid green list for travel, a reporter for the Guardian newspaper said.

The reporter said Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone were also due to be added to the red list, meaning anyone returning from those countries would need to quarantine in a hotel. — Reuters