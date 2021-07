The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites. ― Reuters file pic

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 — South Africa’s health department said today that violent protests had disrupted the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and essential healthcare services like the collection of chronic medication by tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes patients.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, adding that anyone with a inoculation scheduled in an area affected by ongoing unrest was advised to defer their vaccination. — Reuters