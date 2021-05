File photo of people submitting forms to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at a makeshift vaccination site in Beijing's Chaoyang district, China January 3, 2021. — cnsphoto via Reuters

BEIJING, May 22 — China carried out about 16.6 million Covid-19 vaccinations on May 21, bringing the total number of doses administered to 483.34 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission today. — Reuters

MORE TO COME.