Former Italian PM Berlusconi in hospital since Monday, say sources

It was still unclear why Silvio Berlusconi (pictured) was hospitalised— Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ROME, March 24 — Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since today and will not be able to attend any public events in the near future, two sources said today.

It was still unclear why the 84-year-old media tycoon was hospitalised, but one of the two sources said it was “nothing serious”. Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan this morning for a judicial case in which he is involved. — Reuters