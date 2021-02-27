Myanmar ambassador to the United Nations has been fired

Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun holds up three fingers at the end of his speech to the General Assembly where he pleaded for International action in overturning the military coup in his country as seen in this still image taken f

NEW YORK, Feb 27 — Myanmar’s UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired, state television said today, a day after he urged the United Nations to use “any means necessary” to reverse the February 1 military coup.

Kyaw Moe Tun had told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

State television, MRTV, said he had “betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn’t represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador”. — Reuters