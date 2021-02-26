UK PM Johnson welcomes court ruling on schoolgirl who joined IS

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 26 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes a ruling by the Supreme Court that a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain, his spokesman said today.

“We are pleased with the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision. As we’ve said before the government’s priority is maintaining our national security and decisions to deprive individuals of their citizenship are not taken lightly,” he told reporters.

“We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK and will not allow anything to jeopardise this.” — Reuters