A woman wearing a face mask walks along Red Square in central Moscow January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Feb 26 — Russia today reported 11,086 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,336 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,223,186 since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus taskforce said that 428 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 85,304. — Reuters