Philippines records biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases in four months

Passengers wearing masks and face shields for protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sit between plastic barriers inside a jeepney in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Feb 26 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 2,651 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in cases in more than four months, and 46 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 571,327, while confirmed deaths were at 12,247. The Philippines, which has South-east Asia’s second-highest Covid-19 caseload will take delivery of its first vaccines at the weekend, allowing it to kick off its inoculation programme. — Reuters