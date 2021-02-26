Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved to undisclosed location, according to website

A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup at in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon February 15, 2021. — AFP pic

YANGON, Feb 26 — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to an undisclosed location from the home where she was being kept under house arrest in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar Now website said today, citing officials in her party.

Suu Kyi has been detained since a February 1 coup.

The National League for Democracy sources said she had been taken away six days ago, the website reported.

“We don’t know where she’s being kept anymore,” Myanmar Now quoted one senior NLD source as saying on condition of anonymity.

Authorities did not respond immediately to a request for comment. — Reuters