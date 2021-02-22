Prince Philip doing ‘OK’, says Prince William

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visits King’s Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre, King’s Lynn, Britain February 22, 2021. — Picture by Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 22 — Prince William said today that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing “OK” after spending nearly a week in hospital.

Questioned by journalists while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England, second-in-line to the throne William, 38, said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.”

He then gave a wink.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 years, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a “precautionary measure” after he felt unwell, Buckingham Palace said.

Palace sources said that his admission was not coronavirus-related and that he was in good spirits.

William’s father Prince Charles visited his father in hospital on Saturday but did not comment on his state of health. — AFP