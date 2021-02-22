Novavax completes enrolment in US trial of Covid-19 vaccine

A small shopping basket filled with vials labelled 'Covid-19 — Coronavirus Vaccine' and medical sryinges are placed on a Novavax logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 22 — Drug developer Novavax Inc said today it has completed patient enrolment in the late-stage study of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico.

The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.

Novavax said it had enrolled 30,000 volunteers across the United States and Mexico.

In the late-stage trial, the company said 20 per cent of participants were Latinx, 13 per cent were African American, and 13 per cent were 65 and older. — Reuters