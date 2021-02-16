North Carolina Republican leaders vote to censure Burr over impeachment vote

Senator Richard Burr walks through the Senate subway at the conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. — Samuel Corum/Getty Images pic via AFP

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 — North Carolina Republican leaders yesterday voted to censure Senator Richard Burr over his vote to convict former US President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

Burr, a third-term North Carolina Republican who has said he does not plan to seek reelection in 2022, was one of just seven out of 50 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump for inciting his supporters’ January 6 attack on Congress, which left five people dead.

The North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee voted unanimously to censure Burr, saying it agrees “with the strong majority of Republicans” that the effort “lies outside the United States Constitution.”

Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial concluded on Saturday with a 57-43 vote in favour of convicting. The tally fell short of the two-thirds needed to secure conviction.

North Carolina Republican Chairman Michael Whatley condemned Burr for voting against the former president, as a “shocking and disappointing” abdication of his duty to voters.

Burr, who said last week there was “compelling” evidence that President Trump was guilty of inciting an insurrection, said after the committee vote that it was a “sad day” for North Carolina Republicans.

“My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation,” he said.

Louisiana’s Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for voting to convict Trump. The party’s leader in Pennsylvania, Lawrence Tabas, has publicly criticised Senator Pat Toomey for voting to convict.

The other four Republicans who voted to convict were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse.

The Republican Party faces internal conflict since Trump left office on January 20, with many officials remaining publicly loyal to Trump and his devoted base of voters, while others including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have publicly criticised the former president.

McConnell said in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece yesterday there was no question Trump “bears moral responsibility. His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone. His behaviour during and after the chaos was also unconscionable.” — Reuters