Kosovo anti-establishment party in line for landslide win

PRISTINA, Feb 15 — A left-wing reformist party was headed for a landslide victory in Kosovo’s parliamentary elections yesterday, partial results showed, handing them a strong mandate for change from voters fed up with the political establishment.

The anti-establishment Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party, long a critic of elites, took home some 48 per cent of the vote, according to official election results with some 80 per cent of ballots counted.

The triumph nearly doubled the party’s last electoral showing in 2019, capturing a growing hunger for fresh leadership in troubled Kosovo.

The snap poll came after a tumultuous year in which the coronavirus pandemic deepened social and economic crises in the former Serbian province, which declared independence 13 years ago.

Already home to one of Europe’s poorest economies, Kosovo is now struggling through a pandemic-triggered downturn, with vaccinations yet to start.

The next two largest parties trailed far behind, with around 13 and 17 per cent respectively for the outgoing centrist Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) — a party of former rebels who have long dominated Kosovo.

Both camps admitted defeat, with outing Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti from the LDK pledging to be a “constructive opposition” in parliament.

Tear gas in parliament

In the capital Pristina, jubilant Vetevendosje supporters honked horns, set off fireworks and gathered in Pristina’s main square to cheer their victory.

Once known for provocative stunts such as unleashing tear gas in parliament, the party started as a street movement in the 2000s protesting against local elites and international influence in Kosovo, which was a UN-protectorate after the war.

It joined electoral politics in 2011 and has tamped down its more radical antics in recent years.

Vehbi Kajtazi, a political analyst, dubbed the triumph an “extraordinary” result for a “party that started its activity on the streets.”

Led by 45-year-old former political prisoner Albin Kurti, the party focused its campaign on an anti-corruption platform, accusing past leaders of squandering Kosovo’s first years of independence through graft and mismanagement.

Since splitting off from Serbia over a decade ago, Kosovo has mostly been run by the former commanders who led the late 1990s rebellion of ethnic Albanian guerrillas against Serb forces.

If they were once feted as independence heroes, the political elite have now become the face of the social and economic ills plaguing the population of 1.8 million, where average salaries are around €500 (RM2,500) a month and youth unemployment tops 50 per cent.

“The people are waiting for change, they are waiting for the removal of that which has hindered us, such as corruption and nepotism,” Sadik Kelemendi, a doctor, told AFP before casting his ballot in the snow-covered capital Pristina.

The former rebels were also weakened this year by the absence of top leaders, including ex-president Hashim Thaci, who were detained in November by a court in The Hague on war crimes charges dating back to the 1998-99 rebellion against Serbia.

New generation

With its current numbers, Vetevendosje has a clear path to a ruling majority if they team up with minority parties, who are reserved 20 seats in the 120-member assembly, half for the Serb community.

The party also finished first in the last 2019 election, but with little over a quarter of the vote it only lasted some 50 days in power before its shaky coalition with the LDK crumbled.

The stronger showing this time has been attributed in part to Kurti’s new alliance with acting President Vjosa Osmani, 38, who recently left the LDK to join Kurti, turning the two into charismatic duo on the campaign trail.

“I think it is about time that Kosovo is led by not only a new generation of politicians in terms of age, but especially in terms of mindset,” Osmani, also a leader in the fight for gender equality, told AFP ahead of the vote.

While Kurti himself did not run as an MP — he is banned due to a 2018 court conviction for unleashing tear gas in parliament — his party could still appoint him as their prime minister.

Known for a hardline stance on Serbia, he would face heavy pressure from the West to reboot talks with Belgrade, which still denies Kosovo’s statehood.

This lingering dispute is a source of major tension in the region more than 20 years after the war, and an obstacle for either side in its dreams of joining the European Union. — AFP