KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The flood situation in Pahang and Terengganu is improving, with the number of flood victims still at relief centres (PPS) in both states declining.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims has dropped to 4,873 people from 1,655 families at 41 PPS as of 8.20 am today, compared to 7,004 victims (2,373 families) at 64 PPS yesterday evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Infobencana application, Kuantan district still recorded the highest number of victims in the state, with 4,127 people in 23 PPS, followed by Pekan (456 people in six PPS), Jerantut (86 people in four PPS), Bera (68 people in three PPS), Temerloh (59 people in three PPS), Rompin (42 people in one PPS) and Maran (35 people in one PPS).

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims in the Kemaman district has decreased to 921 people from 246 families as of 9 am today, compared to 929 people from 245 families yesterday evening.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, all the victims are at three PPS in the district, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Mentok, SK Binjai and SK Chukai.

Meanwhile, based on the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the river water level at two stations, namely Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu, and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit (F1), Setiu, has exceeded the alert level. — Bernama