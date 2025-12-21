KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 21 — A total of 16,396 motorcycle owners and riders have been penalised for various offences during Ops Motosikal, carried out in Terengganu from Jan 1 until yesterday.

State Road Transport Department (JPJ) director, Mohd Zamri Samion said 81,107 motorcycles were inspected during the operation which resulted in the issuance of 24,954 summonses and the seizure of 806 motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

“The most common offences include riding without a driving licence, lack of insurance, and expired driving licences, while technical offences involved improper registration plates, vehicle modifications, and missing side mirrors,” he said when met during the operation here last night.

In addition to these, Terengganu JPJ issued 5,803 notices to motorcyclists for running red lights under Section 114 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zamri also highlighted that 193 summonses were issued to commercial vehicles for various offences during Ops Rentas Sempadan, which took place from Dec 15 to 17.

“The focus of this operation was to inspect permits, travel documents, driving licences, international road taxes, and vehicle technical compliance,” he said.

A total of 342 vehicles were inspected, and 90 of them were found in violation of the Road Transport Act 1987 and subsequently penalised. — Bernama