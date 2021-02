N.Korea to receive nearly two million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in H1, says interim report

The Covax Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the Covax interim distribution report yesterday. — Reuters pic

PYONGYANG, Feb 4 ― North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the Covax vaccine-sharing programme.

The Covax Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the Covax interim distribution report yesterday.

Covax, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the UN Children's Fund.

North Korea has not reported a single case of Covid-19 till date, according to the WHO website. ― Reuters