Media: Two dead in South Tyrol avalanche

ROME, Jan 4 — Two skiers were killed in an avalanche in South Tyrol yesterday, Italian news media reported.

The avalanche on the Val Senales glacier hit about 2,000 metres above the village of Maso Corto in early afternoon, according to preliminary news reports.

Police and alpine search and rescue teams were on the scene, aided by a helicopter, they said.

The victims were believed to be a husband and wife from the area.

The regional avalanche bulletin indicated the avalanche risk in the area was “moderate.”

Witnesses alerted authorities after seeing the avalanche hit ski mountaineers, who climb peaks then ski down, media reported. — AFP