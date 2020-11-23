Two dead, several injured in late night stabbing at San Jose church, says police

SAN JOSE, Nov 23 —Two people were killed and several injured in stabbing at a church in San Jose, California late yesterday, local authorities said.

The incident took place at the Grace Baptist Church where “unhoused individuals” were brought in to get away from the cold, San Jose Police said on Twitter.

The police did not confirm an arrest or provide further information on a motive for the stabbing.

San Jose police department did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the incident. — Reuters