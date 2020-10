Workers carry the aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution in Pissila, Burkina Faso January 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

OSLO, Oct 9 — The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize today for its efforts to combat hunger.

The prize is worth ten million Swedish crowns, or around US$1.1 million, and will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10. — Reuters