KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is currently studying appropriate measures to assist the campus community, particularly students, in coping with the potential rise in the cost of living following the worsening global energy crisis.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the crisis has had a significant impact not only on the global economy but has also affected financial management among staff, academics, and students in higher education institutions.

Zambry said that yesterday he received a visit from several representatives of the National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) to discuss steps that the ministry and the government can take to help the campus community cope with possible increases in the cost of living, including food prices and daily necessities.

“Several ideas and proposals were presented. I have instructed the relevant officers to examine the matter seriously and give it due attention.

“Insya-Allah, in the near future, I will announce the plans as well as the initial measures proposed by MOHE to address this issue,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Zambry stressed that more importantly, students’ voices are not only being heard but will also be translated into action. — Bernama