JAKARTA, April 4 — The three United Nations peacekeepers wounded in a blast in southern Lebanon yesterday were from Indonesia, UN officials said, just days after three other Indonesians were killed in separate explosions.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said the blast occurred inside a UN facility near El Adeisse yesterday afternoon, injuring three peacekeepers who were rushed to a hospital.

Two were seriously wounded.

UN Information Centre (UNIC) in Jakarta said the “origin of the explosion” was unknown but identified the wounded peacekeepers as Indonesian.

Yesterday’s incident came just days after an Indonesian peacekeeper died when a projectile exploded on March 29 in southern Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2.

A UN security source told AFP on condition of anonymity Tuesday that fire from an Israeli tank was responsible.

A day later, two more Indonesian peacekeepers died after an explosion struck a Unifil logistics convoy, also in Southern Lebanon.

The bodies of the three fallen peacekeepers are scheduled to arrive in Jakarta this evening, according to the military. — AFP