TOKYO, April 4 — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is planning a visit to Australia, seeking to discuss supply chains for rare-earth elements and cooperation on safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Nikkei newspaper reported yesterday.

Takaichi’s initiative comes shortly after Tokyo signed a rare earths deal with France, which Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Japan and Western governments have been aiming to diversify away from the supply chain largely dominated by China, the world’s largest rare earths producer and supplier.

The Japanese and Australian leaders will also discuss the “free and open Indo-Pacific” initiative, the Nikkei report said.

The attempt to lessen dependence on China has allowed Australian miners to secure deals, with Lynas agreeing a potential rare earths deal with South Korea’s LS Eco Energy last week.

The Australian resources minister said on Thursday that France was among the countries that were set to invest in Australian critical mineral projects. — Reuters