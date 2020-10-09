Australia records second day without Covid-19 death for first time in three months

A man runs along a waterway after lockdown restrictions were imposed in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne, Australia July 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Oct 9 — Australia reported its second straight day without any Covid-19 deaths today, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.

Australian states and territories reported 16 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 28 yesterday, and no deaths for two days, the first time Australia has gone 48 hours without a Covid-19 death since July 11.

The results cement optimism that Australia has contained a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The country's second most populous state Victoria, the epicentre of Australia's Covid-19 outbreak, said they now have less than 200 active infections.

“These are the results that come from a really determined effort to defeat this second wave,” Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus infections and about 900 deaths — far fewer than many other developed countries. — Reuters