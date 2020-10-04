Malay Mail

Poland’s total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 100,000

Sunday, 04 Oct 2020 05:24 PM MYT

Poland has reported a total of 100,074 cases of the coronavirus and 2,630 deaths. — AFP pic

WARSAW, Oct 4 — Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 100,000 today, with the country of 38 million reporting 1,934 new daily cases.

