Ireland plans to join common EU system of Covid-19 travel restrictions, says Irish PM

The EC proposed a common traffic light system for EU member states. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Sept 13 — Ireland plans to replace its current system of travel quarantines with the European Union’s proposed coordinated system as soon as it is ready, Prime Minister Micheal Martin told RTE television today.

The European Commission earlier this month proposed a common traffic light system for EU member states to coordinate border controls and remedy the current, confusing patchwork of coronavirus restrictions on travellers across Europe.

Ryanair, Ireland’s dominant airline, on Friday called on Martin’s government to commit to implementing the EU plan. — Reuters