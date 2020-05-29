China threatens UK with ‘countermeasures’ if it eases passport rules for Hong Kongers

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, May 29 — China today threatened the UK with reprisals for saying it could offers Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship if Beijing goes ahead with a new national security law in the Chinese territory.

Beijing “reserves the right to take corresponding countermeasures,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a press briefing, after the UK’s foreign secretary said Britain may relax residency rules for holders of “British National Overseas” passports in Hong Kong. — AFP