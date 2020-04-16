Record high of 728 new cases in Singapore, including 654 from foreign worker dorms

Foreign worker dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge at Old Choa Chu Kang Road had previously been declared an isolation area after a spike of Covid-19 cases there. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (April 16) announced 728 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections here to 4,427.

It is the highest single-day jump in infections here, the previous high being the 447 cases that were reported on Wednesday.

In its media statement, MOH said that it had also identified five new clusters of infections: The Leo dormitory (23 Kaki Bukit Road 3), SJ Dormitory (180 Woodlands Industrial Park E5), Westlite Mandai (34 Mandai Estate), 17 Sungei Kadut Street 4 and Grandwork Building (7 Sungei Kadut Street 3).

Of the new cases, none were imported.

MOH said that 48 of the cases are local while 26 infections are work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

It added that 654 infections are work permit holders residing in the dormitories.

MOH also said that the cluster at S-11 Dormitory in Punggol had 979 confirmed cases thus. ― TODAY