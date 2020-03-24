Thailand to declare one-month emergency on March 26, says PM

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the country will be in an emergency mode from March 26 for a month to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, March 24 — Thailand will be in an emergency mode from March 26 for a month to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told a news conference today.

The emergency decree will mean the prime minister will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and allowing the setting up of checkpoints to reduce people movements, Prayut said.

He said details of the measures will be announced later.

Thailand reported three deaths and 106 new coronavirus cases today. The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began. — Reuters