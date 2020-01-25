Wuhan virus: Passengers, crew on Scoot flight bound for Singapore isolated in Hangzhou airport for hours for health screening

Scoot said the flight was originally scheduled to depart Hangzhou at 11.15pm on Friday and arrive in Singapore at 4.25am on Saturday. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — A Scoot flight from Hangzhou to Singapore, meant to depart yesterday night, was delayed for over six hours as the plane had to be disinfected and the passengers on its earlier flight had to undergo enhanced health screening, the airline said in a statement today.

Scoot said the flight was originally scheduled to depart Hangzhou at 11.15pm yesterday and arrive in Singapore at 4.25am today.

However it only departed for Singapore at 5.30am today.

In its statement, which it issued to clear the air around “online conversation” about flight TR188, Scoot said that due to the temporary suspension of all public transportation networks in China’s Hubei province, it cancelled flights between Singapore and Wuhan from January 23 to February 2.

Passengers on these flights were offered three options: A full refund, to re-route their flight to other destinations within mainland China, Macau or Hong Kong, or to fly to Wuhan at a later travel date.

Yesterday, Scoot flight TR188 from Singapore to Hangzhou carried a group of about 110 passengers who had opted to return to mainland China via another Scoot destination — in this case Hangzhou. The plane carried 314 passengers in total. Upon landing into Hangzhou, all passengers had to undergo enhanced health screening at Hangzhou International Airport.

“The aforementioned 110 passengers underwent additional screening, while one of the passengers had to be sent for further blood tests,” Scoot said.

All passengers and crew of the flight have been isolated at the airport until the blood test results are out.

As a result of the enhanced screening, the return flight TR189 from Hangzhou to Singapore was delayed.

The customers were provided with refreshments during the delay, the airline added.

Separately, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement today that it was aware of rumours circulating online that more than 100 arriving travellers from Wuhan were denied entry into Singapore.

The ICA clarified that this is untrue and the alleged incident did not take place. — TODAY